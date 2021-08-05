Something to celebrate

Cheer: Kudos to the Special Events Commission and the many organizations, agencies, county and borough departments, businesses, officials and individuals who helped make this year’s Rain Day Festival in Greene County a success. There were major changes made to the 2021 festival, the most significant being the move from downtown Waynesburg to a couple of nearby community parks, allowing the event to be spread out over a larger space and providing trees to offer shade from the sun, heat, and yes, even rain. Also, we offer a cheer and a jeer to Mother Nature: the cheer is for bringing rain to the festival, while the jeer is for dumping so much of it, not to mention strong winds, thunder and lightning, and even a tornado warning. For the record, it has officially rained 116 times out of the past 148 years on July 29 in Waynesburg.