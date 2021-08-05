Something to celebrate
Walt Disney once said, "There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." And there are a lot of people around the world who apparently agree with that sentiment. Despite numerous pronouncements over the years that the death of the book was nigh, with the culprits being shrinking attention spans and an ever-expanding array of technological gadgets, the book has survived and thrived. Books have been around for centuries, long before radio, movies, television, video games, virtual reality and smartphones, and chances are people will still want to be transported by a good book no matter what flashy diversions loom over the horizon.www.heraldstandard.com
Comments / 0