Honey’s Helping Hand held free spaghetti dinner
More than 80 people recently enjoyed free spaghetti dinners hosted by Honey’s Helping Hand nonprofit organization. The event was held at Marshall Manor at 112 E. Main St. in Uniontown. Edna “Honey” Brown, founder of the organization, said she is reached out to local businesses about the dinner and received a great response of food donations from Olive Garden, Circles, the Bruderhof Community, Penncraft Market, Eat’n Park and several other private donors.www.heraldstandard.com
