Oceanside, CA

Oceanside council votes against construction of Amazon facility

By Kasia Gregorczyk
fox5sandiego.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCEANSIDE, Calif. — Oceanside City Council on Wednesday unanimously voted against allowing the construction of a large Amazon distribution center in the city. In May, the city’s Planning Commission voted 4-0 in favor of the plan to build a 142,746-square-foot facility on a nearly 28-acre site on the eastern end of Ocean Ranch Boulevard in the Ocean Ranch Corporate Center. But within days of the approval, the City Clerk’s office received three appeals arguing against the development.

