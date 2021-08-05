Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Apis Partners invests $32 mln in Indonesia digital payments firm

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

SINGAPORE, Aug 5 (Reuters) - London-headquartered private equity asset manager Apis Partners LLP said on Thursday it has invested $32 million in DOKU, an Indonesian digital payments firm owned by tech and media firm Emtek Group, in a market seeing strong growth and consolidation.

Founded in 2007, DOKU earns the majority of its revenue by processing online payments for large and small businesses in Southeast Asia's largest economy, one of the fastest growing e-commerce markets worth an estimated $40 billion.

"We have invested in payments gateways in Africa and in other parts of Southeast Asia and India because we feel that the future is digital payments and these spur online transactions," Matteo Stefanel, co-founder and managing partner at Apis, told Reuters.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mln#Apis Partners Llp#Doku#Indonesian#Emtek Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Related
MarketsMetro International

Bukalapak surges 25% as Indonesia’s largest IPO fuels tech excitement

JAKARTA (Reuters) -Shares in Indonesia’s first listed tech unicorn, PT Bukalapak.com soared 25% on their market debut on Friday as investors scrambled to get a piece of the country’s fourth-largest e-commerce company in a booming sector. Bukalapak shares closed at 1,060 rupiah ($0.0738) after reaching the 25% limit minutes after...
Marketsaithority.com

Voyager Digital Partners with Usio to Enable Merchants and ISVs to Accept Cryptocurrency as a Form of Payment

Voyager Digital Ltd., the fastest-growing, publicly-traded cryptocurrency platform in the United States, announced that it has partnered with Usio, Inc., a FinTech and integrated electronic payment solutions provider, to enable its merchants to accept many prominent cryptocurrencies as payment. Stephen Ehrlich, CEO and Co-Founder of Voyager said, “We are pleased...
Marketsinvesting.com

PLUGnet Partners with Honeycomb Digital Investments to Make DeFi Easy

Multichain synthetic assets network PLUGnet has announced the entry of Honeycomb Digital Investments to its Partner Alliance. Honeycomb, a digital asset investment firm, will work with other Alliance members to help promote, integrate, list, trade, support, and govern PLUGnet. The firm’s investments already span the full range of blockchain and...
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

What form of digital assets will be the future of payments?

Not all digital assets would be treated as sternly as cryptocurrencies and not all of them will become the future of money. We’re living in a time where digital assets are moving towards mainstream adoption. From retail customers to traditional banks and financial service providers, digital assets are on the rise. Many of these assets promised to disrupt financial markets and large incumbents, and while they have received widespread attention, they haven’t quite achieved their potential. That said, large institutions are taking notice — 86% of the world’s central banks are exploring digital currencies, according to a report by the Bank for International Settlements.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Digital Transformation In Banking Market is Booming Worldwide | Fiserv, IBM, Microsoft

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Digital Transformation In Banking Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Digital Transformation In Banking Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Digital Transformation In Banking Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Businesspymnts.com

Apis Invests In Online Payment Processor DOKU

London-based private equity company Apis Partners LLP said on Thursday (Aug. 5) that it has invested $32 million in Indonesian digital payment company DOKU, which was founded in 2007 as part of the tech and media firm Emtek Group. Indonesia’s IPO market is seeing serious growth, including the recent growth...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

OurCrowd Partners with Azerbaijan Investment Company

Leading online investment platform OurCrowd has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Azerbaijan Investment Company (AIC) – the government’s investment arm. The agreement makes OurCrowd the first Israeli business to sign an agreement with Azerbaijan since the country opened its Trade and Tourism Offices in Israel. The AIC is...
Economy101 WIXX

Indonesian blockbuster IPO to set tone for Southeast Asia tech sector

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The first listing of a multibillion-dollar Southeast Asian tech company in Indonesia on Friday will set the benchmark for IPO hopefuls in a region where global investors are chasing fast growing e-commerce markets. PT Bukalapak.com Tbk, a 11-year-old e-commerce company backed by Ant Group, Singapore sovereign fund...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Banking, Cloud Firms Lead IPO And SPAC Announcements

Listing announcements this past week — initial public offerings (IPOs) and special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) among them — were dominated by banking and high-tech firms focused on cloud technologies. The PYMNTS SPAC/IPO tracker shows a bit of an uptick in bank-related announcements, to 43 year to date, while payments-related...
Real Estateirei.com

Elion Partners closes first institutional industrial fund

Elion Partners has completed a $500 million fundraise of its latest value-added fund, Elion Real Estate Fund V, closing at its hard cap. Commitments came from vintage funds within Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Wells Fargo Bank, Belay Investment Group, BGO Strategic Capital Partners, Artemis MWBE Spruce Program, Portfolio Advisors, and other major U.S. institutional investors and family offices.
Retailyicaiglobal.com

China’s Yonghui Superstores Elevates CTO to CEO to Quicken Digital Shift

(Yicai Global) Aug. 6 -- Yonghui Superstores has promoted the man in charge of the Chinese supermarket chain’s technology to chief executive in a bid to speed up its digital transformation as the firm pushes to join up online and offline retail. Li Songfeng replaces Li Guo, who resigned, the...
Cell PhonesTrendHunter.com

Global Digital Payment Apps

PurplePay, a Nigerian-based tech company, has launched a new digital payment app for global use. The new mobile payment solution is called 'PurplePay,' designed to make transactions effortless and stress-free. The digital payment app will change the way businesses, religious centers, and NGOs send and receive payments. The app is...
Businesscoingeek.com

Voyager Digital acquires digital currency payments firm Coinify for $84M

Digital currency investment platform Voyager Digital (CSE: VYGR|OTCQB: VYGVF|FRA: UCD2) has acquired digital assets payments platform Coinify. The publicly traded firm wants to make it easier and cheaper for its clients to make payments in digital assets with the $84 million purchase. Coinify will retain its brand and employees but will now be integrated into Voyager Digital’s investment platform.
Marketsbitcoin.com

Demand for Crypto Analytics Continues as Messari Raises $21 Million

The crypto analytics and market intelligence company Messari revealed on Thursday the firm has raised $21 million in a Series A financing round. The funds will be used to expand Messari’s product suites and it aims to “triple the size of its engineering and research teams.”. Crypto Market Intelligence Firm...
Businesslatinfinance.com

Sinqia considers share sale after debt deal

Brazilian software company Sinqia said it has hired four banks – BTG Pactual, Credit Suisse, UBS BB and Itaú BBA – to arranged a share sale less than one month after it sold BRL250 million ($47.6 million) in debentures. São Paulo-based Sinqia did not say how much it planned to raise in the restricted offering, but it earned BRL363 million in a share sale in September 2019, when it priced 5.85 million shares at BRL62.00 each. It previously raised BRL39.7 million in an initial public offering (IPO.
Financial Reportstheedgemarkets.com

LSE sales rise with push towards Refinitiv integration

LONDON (Aug 6): London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) reported a sharp rise in first-half revenues on Friday, along with progress integrating data group Refinitiv and a dividend increase, triggering the best daily performance in its shares so far this year. British stock exchange operator LSE said its total revenue rose...

Comments / 0

Community Policy