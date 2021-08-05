Conservation group looking to mitigation bank system to preserve wetlands near Bozeman

The first step of setting up a way to pay for loss of wetlands associated with the boom of development in Bozeman is underway. The Sacajawea Audubon Society hopes to establish a mitigation bank for projects in and around Bozeman and the lower Gallatin watershed. This “bank” would hold credits for developers to purchase whose projects would fill or destroy wetlands in the area. Money used to buy the credits would fund the protection or restoration of other wetlands.