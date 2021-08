Among southwest Montana’s most elusive and enigmatic animals are the heavily muscled beasts of the high country: mountain goats and bighorn sheep. And everything you ever wanted to know about them can be found in Greater Yellowstone’s Mountain Ungulates (Robert Garrott, $39), written by a team of biologists, professors, and other wildlife professionals from around the Rocky Mountain West. From natural history, to general population and habitat management, to specific scientific analyses, this book runs the gamut, providing a full picture of the past, present, and future of these two iconic species in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. While this book will surely be required reading at universities around the country, it’s also a pleasurable foray and a fantastic reference for curious conservationists and layman lovers of wildlife.