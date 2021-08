ST. PAUL, Minn. – Felipe Mora scored in the first half but two late goals for Minnesota United FC handed the Portland Timbers a 2-1 loss Saturday night at Allianz Field. 10' - GOAL (POR) - The Timbers jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a beautiful headed goal from Felipe Mora. Starting in their own end, Diego Chara started the ball upfield before it was sprayed outside to Dairon Asprilla along the left sideline. Asprilla then sent a perfect diagonal aerial ball to Mora inside the 18-yard box to direct a glancing header into the back of the net.