BlackRock Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) - of $0.0718. BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) - of $0.0650. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund (NYSE:MEN) - of... BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes. The fund seeks to invest in securities with a maturity of more than ten years. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. was formed on May 2, 1997 and is domiciled in the United States.