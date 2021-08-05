Shattered by blast, landmark Beirut museum tries to rebuild

August 4th marks one year since twin explosions, caused by more than 2,000 tons of ammonium nitrate carelessly left for years in a warehouse in Beirut’s port, tragically ravaged the Lebanese capital. Time stood still, homes were destroyed, and lives were lost. Museums, galleries, theaters, and foundations all took massive hits. The country’s economy was already on its knees prior to the blast; it has now collapsed. A year may seem like a long time to recover, but during that period, no credible investigation has brought justice, the same negligent political class is in power, and the effort to significantly improve the well-being of Lebanese citizens is nonexistent. As one art gallery director put it: “A lot happened and at the same time nothing happened.” It is fair to say that the country is still in mourning.