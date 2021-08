All eyes are on Team USA hurdler Grant Holloway at the Tokyo Olympics. But the attention is also on his personal life. Social media users want to know who Holloway is dating. It takes only a glimpse at his Instagram to find his girlfriend, Katie Chronister. He’s occasionally spoken about her, and they feature on each other’s profiles. And she’s extremely proud of his Olympic run. For those who are eager to know more about this cute couple, we have all the details on Grant Holloway’s girlfriend in this Katie Chronister wiki.