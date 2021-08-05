Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Grim toil for morgue workers as Thai virus cases rise

By Lillian SUWANRUMPHA
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AI03H_0bILEDmS00
At Thammasat University Hospital, north of Bangkok, staff have had to rent a special container to store bodies after the morgue filled up /AFP

Thailand's morgue workers are battling exhaustion as the kingdom's latest Covid-19 wave hits new highs and the death toll mounts.

The daily total of new cases broke the 20,000 threshold for the first time on Wednesday, a feat repeated on Thursday.

Authorities announced 160 more deaths on Thursday, taking the total to 5,663 since the pandemic began.

At Thammasat University Hospital, north of Bangkok, staff have had to rent a special container to store bodies after the morgue filled up.

"It's very exhausting. We may not be the exact frontline workers who have to deal with newly infected patients every day, but weâre the final stage, and we have to help them however we can," forensic scientist Thanitchet Khetkham told AFP.

"I've seen our personnel faint quite a few times lately so fatigue is definitely starting to set in and we're almost at our limits."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V0lX2_0bILEDmS00
Thailand's Covid death toll is mounting as infections hit new highs, reaching 20,000 cases a day /AFP

Every body that arrives for handling has to be swabbed for Covid-19 by morgue staff swathed in head-to-toe protective suits, face masks and shields.

"We have the same number of personnel as before the pandemic but the work we do has tripled so we sure feel under pressure and stressed out," forensic physician Thippailin Phinjirapong told AFP.

"If one of our personnel happens to get sick then we'd be in big trouble."

The government has imposed severe curbs on daily life in dozens of provinces, including Bangkok, as it battles to contain the outbreak, fuelled by the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus.

Bars, swimming pools, museums and other public venues have been closed, strict limits placed on shopping malls and restaurants and a seven-hour nighttime curfew imposed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30eGq0_0bILEDmS00
Every body that arrives at the morgue has to be swabbed for Covid-19 by staff swathed in head-to-toe protective suits and face masks and shields /AFP

But so far the measures have not slowed the spread, with 20,920 new cases announced on Thursday, taking the total since the start of the pandemic to almost 700,000.

After a sluggish start beset by procurement problems, authorities are trying to speed up the vaccination programme, and more than 14 million people have now had at least one shot.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri told AFP the government aimed to administer at least 10 million doses a month by the end of the year.

In neighbouring Malaysia, daily infections broke the 20,000 mark for the first time Thursday, the health ministry said.

The country has seen infection numbers climb for weeks and total deaths were expected to breach 10,000.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toil#Covid#The Health Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Thailand
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Thousands storm Philippine vaccination sites after false reports

Thousands of people flooded Philippine COVID-19 vaccination centers on Friday following false reports that unvaccinated residents would not be able to receive monetary aid or would be restricted to their homes during a two-week lockdown. According to The Associated Press, local officials placed the Philippine capital of Manila on lockdown...
Public HealthPosted by
IBTimes

China Reports 76 Virus Cases, Highest Daily Rise Since January

China on Monday reported 76 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily rise since January, including 40 domestic transmissions prompting authorities to test millions in eastern Jiangsu province. Beijing has a zero-risk approach to the virus, which emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019. It locks down...
Public HealthNEWS10 ABC

Indonesia surpasses 100,000 deaths amid new virus wave

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia surpassed 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, a grim milestone in a country struggling with its worst pandemic wave fueled by the delta variant, amid concerns the actual figure could be much higher. It took 14 months for Indonesia to exceed the 50,000 death mark...
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit weaken as virus bites

BENGALURU (Aug 2): Thailand's baht was on track for its worst session in two weeks on Monday, while Malaysia's ringgit was set to see its worst day in more than a week, as the two Southeast Asian countries continued to battle a surge in coronavirus cases. The baht weakened as...
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

New Covid restrictions in France as virus cases rise

Health officials in France on Tuesday activated an emergency plan on the Mediterranean island of Corsica as a fourth wave of Covid infections spread across the country. Health officials on Corsica said they were providing more intensive care beds for Covid patients and mobilising medical staff as hospital occupancy in Bastia, one of the island's two main cities, passed 79 percent.
Public HealthWashington Times

‘Shocked’: China blasts WHO over plan for COVID-19 origin study

BEIJING — China cannot accept the World Health Organization‘s plan for the second phase of a study into the origins of COVID-19, a senior Chinese health official said Thursday. Zeng Yixin, the vice minister of the National Health Commission, said he was shocked by the plan and specifically, the theory...
Montpelier, VTTimes-Argus

State officials not alarmed with rise in virus cases

MONTPELIER — State officials see no reason to reimpose coronavirus pandemic restrictions, citing the state’s high vaccination rate. At his weekly news conference Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott said what’s going on across the country with the so-called Delta variant of the virus shows why vaccination is so important. “For the...
El Dorado County, CATahoe Daily Tribune

Rapid rise in virus cases prompts new measures in workplaces

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Coronavirus cases are rising on both sides of the state line, forcing officials to reconsider restrictions. On Tuesday, 48 new COVID cases were reported by El Dorado County, with 13 of them being in the Lake Tahoe Region. On Wednesday it was 27 new cases and on Thursday 53 cases were reported.
Public SafetyPosted by
AFP

Thai police probe death of Swiss woman found near waterfall

Thai police are investigating the suspected murder of a Swiss woman whose body was found near a waterfall at a popular beach resort. The cause of death has not been revealed but national police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk said there were signs of violence on the body and officers believe Sauvain-Weisskopf was murdered.
Public HealthConnecticut Post

South Dakota sees rise in virus cases, jump in delta variant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials reported Wednesday coronavirus cases jumped by 68% last week as more cases of the delta virus were identified. The Department of Health reported 429 new cases statewide in its weekly virus report, bringing the number of active cases statewide to 657. Health officials counted 41 new cases of the delta variant, a virus strain first detected in India that has quickly become dominant wherever it has landed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy