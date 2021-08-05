Table Tennis-Hong Kong bags first women's team bronze

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Table Tennis - Women's Team - Bronze medal match - Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium - Tokyo, Japan - August 5, 2021. Soo Wai Yam Minnie of Hong Kong, Lee Ho Ching of Hong Kong and Doo Hoi Kem of Hong Kong celebrate after winning their women's team bronze medal match against Germany REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

TOKYO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Lee Ho Ching, Doo Hoi Kem and Minnie Soo Wai Yam secured bronze at the women's team event on Thursday after a close 3-1 win over the German team.

The Hong Kong trio dashed and hugged in a circle as they earned Hong Kong's first medal in the team event.

German pair Shan Xiaona and Petrissa Solja took a lead against Hong Kong's Lee and Doo in the opening doubles match, prevailing 3-1.

But Soo, a 23-year-old player at her first Olympics, completed the team win with singles victories in the second and fourth matches, anchored by her team mate Doo beating Rio team silver medallist Solja.

"I still couldn't believe what had happened today," Hong Kong's Soo said.

"After I win the match, I still feel that it's totally unbelievable... yeah, this is definitely the best day of my life."

"Once isolation is over, I'd dash straight back home to my family and have a meal with them," 24-year-old paddler Doo said.

The German trio, who were the same team that won silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics, said they gave everything in their bid to win a medal.

"We are very disappointed... Hong Kong were strong today, and we also think that they deserve the medal," said Germany's Solja.

Reigning champion China and 2016 Rio team bronze medallists Japan will vie for women's team gold late on Thursday.

Chinese women's team have won all three Olympic table tennis team events men since it was introduced in 2008.

