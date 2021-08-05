New Discovery Indicates Machu Picchu Could Be Decades Older Than We Realized

The history of the Incas was written by their conquerors, and as we're coming to find out, the story we know is not necessarily accurate. Modern radiocarbon dating now suggests Machu Picchu is at least two decades older than historical records have indicated. According to interpretations of 16th century documents by the American archaeologist and anthropologist John Rowe, this high-altitude citadel was built for the Inca Emperor Pachacuti, shortly after he rose to power in AD 1438. This date has served as a baseline for the construction of Machu Picchu since Rowe's work was published in the 1940s, and repeated in textbook after...