Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Analysis-Sanofi's COVID-19 vaccine setback, drug pipeline cast long shadow

By Matthias Blamont
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mHhYJ_0bILDeNk00

PARIS (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical company Sanofi remains under pressure to launch new drugs and overcome setbacks in the COVID-19 vaccine race, despite a $3.2 billion deal to tighten its grip on promising mRNA technology.

On Tuesday, Sanofi agreed to buy U.S. partner Translate Bio as it bets on next-generation vaccines and particularly as the French drugmaker, one of the world’s top flu vaccine makers, seeks to see off competition in one of its major markets.

The two companies have been partnering since 2018 and are developing a COVID-19 mRNA shot together that has entered clinical trials, as well as an influenza jab.

The messenger RNA (ribonucleic acid) approach, an area of Translate Bio expertise, instructs human cells to make specific proteins that produce an immune response to a given disease.

The technology has proven to be successful in COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

“Although the platform of Translate Bio is not yet proven, it is a smart move by Sanofi,” Wimal Kapadia, an analyst with Bernstein said. “Bringing the asset in-house will allow them to move quicker.”

The transaction, backed by the U.S. company’s largest shareholder, is expected to close in the third quarter. It follows Sanofi’s acquisition of another, smaller, mRNA player, Tidal Therapeutics, in April.

But analysts cautioned it won’t be enough to ease pressure on chief executive Paul Hudson to revive the company’s drug pipeline with a blockbuster product and boost the share price.

Sanofi’s shares barely moved on the news on Tuesday and fell to near three-month lows on Wednesday.

“The key for this stock to work is convincing the market that you know how to develop drugs. And bringing in another company or another technology does not really reflect that, and there is a lot of frustration with the stock,” Kapadia said.

The stock has risen just 1% since the start of the pandemic in March last year while rivals in the COVID-19 vaccine race, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca have seen double-digit percentage growth of 43%, 29% and 22% respectively. (Graphic: Sanofi shares have lagged rivals during pandemic, )

REVAMP

In 2018, the company hired a former Roche executive, John Reed, to revamp its research and development operations.

Sanofi said last month it expects several pipeline milestones in the second half, including pivotal trial readouts for Amcenestrant, a breast cancer treatment, and Sarclisa for multiple myeloma.

That was followed by Hudson’s appointment almost two years ago to reduce the group’s focus to fewer but faster-growing segments such as cancer and reduce dependence on Dupixent, its star eczema and asthma treatment that has been leading its growth.

“The CEO is clearly going in the right direction and the Translate Bio deal highlights that,” a Sanofi investor speaking on the condition of anonymity told Reuters.

“But Hudson’s tenure was rapidly overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic and snags with the (COVID-19) vaccine,” the investor said, referring to delays developing another COVID-19 shot with Britain’s GlaxoSmithKline.

“Now, we will want to see Sanofi be bolder when it comes to deals if we look at the group’s profile in the longer term.”

That means looking beyond 2025, analysts said.

Martial Descoutures, an analyst with Oddo BFH, said Sanofi’s growth profile was well established until then, with Dupixent expected to make ever greater contributions to profits and exceeding 10 billion euros ($11.89 billion) in peak sales.

“(But) we do need more visibility in the longer term. Right now, the pipeline is the main issue.”

($1 = 0.8410 euros)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Hudson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Covid 19 Vaccine#French#Pfizer Biontech#Tidal Therapeutics#Roche#Glaxosmithkline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID treatment: Common cholesterol medication found to cut infection by 70%

A new study, published in the journal Frontiers for Pharmacology, has found that a licensed drug that is currently being used to treat cholesterol could be an effective treatment for COVID patients. Breakthrough treatment. Researchers, led by University of Birmingham and Keele University in the UK, experimented with a range...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
KPEL 96.5

Next Big COVID Game Changer Is Coming From Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines have been the biggest weapon to fight against the COVID pandemic across the globe. Multiple companies, with backing of the United States government's Operation Warp Speed program, were able to develop these vaccines in record time. But vaccines alone will not be enough to put the COVID...
SciencePosted by
Fox News

Cholesterol drug cuts coronavirus infection by 70%, researchers find

A drug meant to treat cholesterol was found to reduce coronavirus infection by 70% in lab studies, with researchers calling for additional clinical trials among hospitalized COVID-19 patients. A team of researchers from the U.K. and Italy published findings in the Frontiers in Pharmacology journal Friday, finding that fenofibrate and...
Sciencemegadoctornews.com

Research Reveals that Flu Shot Protects Against Severe Effects of COVID-19

By University of Miami Health System, Miller School of Medicine. Newswise — In a newly published study, physician-scientists at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine have shown that the flu vaccine may provide vital protection against COVID-19. The study, titled “Examining the potential benefits of the influenza vaccine...
Worldalthealthworks.com

Korean Researchers Find Natural Substance Inhibiting the Mutation of COVID-19

The coronavirus situation has made front-page headlines across the world, as lawmakers, doctors, and politicians continue to debate the best way to keep the virus contained. Despite the world’s focus on finding new ways to combat the disease, very little if any attention is being paid to natural substances that could aid in this quest, even though nearly 80 percent of the top 150 prescription drugs were derived from plant based sources according to a 1997 report from the Ecology Society of America.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

FDA nearing decision on COVID vaccine boosters for people with weakened immune systems

The Food and Drug Administration is nearing a decision on COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for people with weakened immune systems. The FDA has been closely monitoring data on studies about administering an extra dose for immunocompromised individuals, a spokesperson told Fox News. The agency has been working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to evaluate options and will have an update soon, they said, without giving a specific timeline.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Novavax again delays seeking U.S. approval for COVID-19 vaccine

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc on Thursday again delayed its timeline for seeking U.S. authorization for its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine but expects to become a major distributor to lower and middle-income countries this year. It had previously said it would seek emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food...
Mic

I chased my J&J vaccine with a shot of Pfizer. Here's why

When I got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in March, I was elated. I could finally go back into the world with a decent amount of confidence and protection — or so I thought. The Delta variant soon became dominant and cases soared in some regions so two weeks ago, I decided to get a shot of the Pfizer vaccine. As you’ve probably heard, mixing and matching vaccines is controversial, and the C.D.C. does not recommend that people follow their J&J shot with a Pfizer chaser. So, why would I treat my body like a petri dish by mixing vaccines?
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
Public Healthoutbreaknewstoday.com

Portugal’s analysis of vaccinating adolescents aged 12-15 years against COVID-19

The issues related to vaccination against COVID-19 in children and adolescents are complex and, within the framework of technical recommendations, the available scientific data were analyzed for a well-founded benefit-risk assessment. The General Directorate of Health has to highlight:. Children and adolescents generally have mild illness after SARS-CoV-2 infection, with...
Public HealthThe Guardian

Moderna Covid vaccine to be available in mid-September while Victoria offers AstraZeneca to over-18s

The Moderna vaccine will be available in Australia from mid-September adding to the country’s use of AstraZeneca and Pfizer, the Morrison government says. The announcement on Sunday came as the Victorian government revealed it would make AstraZeneca available to people aged 18 to 39 at nine of its state-run clinics and set up Australia’s first drive-through vaccination hub.
Medical & BiotechScience Now

COVID-19 vaccinemaker Novavax faces manufacturing setback

Novavax, the small, Maryland-based company that has been struggling for months to bring its promising protein-based COVID-19 vaccine to market, announced a setback yesterday in its quest for an emergency use authorization (EUA) in the United States, sending its share prices tumbling today. The U.S. government has ordered Novavax to stop making vaccine in the United States and said it will offer the company no more funding until it passes muster with the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) strict manufacturing requirements, such as ensuring each lot of vaccine has the same potency.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Pfizer, J&J react to COVID-19 breakthrough infections

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson remain confident in their respective COVID-19 vaccines’ ability to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death amid the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant, the companies told Fox News. Following recent outbreaks in Massachusetts, in which nearly three-quarters of some 469 COVID-19 cases occurred in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy