Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

U.S. men's basketball team rallies past Australia, advances to Olympic gold medal game

By Dan Wolken, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

TOKYO — Were you worried about the U.S. men’s basketball team? There was certainly reason to be for a moment against Australia in the semifinals Thursday at Saitama Super Arena. But with this much talent, it only takes a few minutes of good basketball for concern to turn into jubilation.

Team USA will play for its fourth straight gold medal on Saturday thanks to a 97-78 win over the Australians in a game in which the final score does not indicate how badly the Americans were outplayed early on.

But much like their quarterfinal against Spain , where the U.S. trailed by double digits before going on a run to tie it at halftime, the Americans tightened up their defense at just the right time. After closing the final 3½ minutes of the second quarter on an 11-1 run to close the gap to 45-42, they went into full flight in the third quarter and put away the Australians rather easily with a series of stops and a barrage of 3-pointers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16uCsI_0bILDX9X00
Zach Lavine dunks the ball as Matisse Thybulle pursues during the United States' win over Australia. Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports

“They sliced us and diced us, and we’d looked like we never played together before at the defensive end of the court,” Team USA coach Gregg Popovich said. “We’ve had to try to figure out on the fly here how to do it, and the last five minutes of the second quarter and the third quarter we were very aggressive, we pressured well, and we understood that’s what it was going to take to beat a fine team like that. It fueled our offense and we got it going pretty good.”

How good? After missing their first 10 shots from long-range, the U.S. made nine of its next 17 threes. And the Australians, whose ball movement and patience to get good shots early on staked them to a 15-point lead, suddenly disintegrated as the U.S. turned up the pressure.

From the end of the second quarter to the first stages of third, the U.S. went on a 20-0 run and held Australia without a basket for a span of 7:50. The U.S. outscored Australia 32-10 in the third quarter to take a 74-55 lead into the fourth.

Thursday Olympic updates: USWNT shakes up lineup for bronze medal game, USA's Ryan Crouser wins shot put gold

Carl Lewis on US men’s 4x100-meter relay failure: It was a 'clown show' that was 'totally avoidable'

Australia coach Brian Goorjian said his team went through the right process on offense to try to exploit the Americans’ switching defense, but once those mismatches dried up in the second half, they struggled to get many clean looks. Australia shot just 41% from the field for the game, including 14-for-35 from inside the 3-point line, and the U.S. was able to turn a lot of those misses into easy offense going the other way in transition.

“As the game went on and they kept rotating bodies and rotating bodies it got harder and harder,” Goorjian said. “I love the way we played. I thought we did it right. The problem was trying to do that for 40 minutes against a team like this.”

As usual, Kevin Durant was the engine for Team USA. When the Americans were struggling early, Durant found ways to make tough baskets to keep them within range and finished with 23 points and nine rebounds on 10-of-19 shooting.

Jrue Holiday was also a force on both ends of the floor, as he has been throughout the tournament, with 11 points and eight assists. Holiday also did a good job defending Patty Mills, who was held to 15 points after slicing up the Americans during Australia’s 91-83 exhibition victory back on July 12.

But once the threes started falling from everyone, including Devin Booker (20 points) and Jayson Tatum (3-of-6 from three), it showed how devastating the Americans can be.

“We knew teams were going to come out fast and hit us with a nice punch and see how we respond,” Durant said. “I think a lot of teams are expecting us to fold early so we stuck with it, stuck with our principles, made a couple scheme switches and we were able to get some momentum going into the half and guys came out with that intensity. We made shots as well, so everything fell in line for us in that second half. That’s who we are.”

The U.S. will play the winner of Slovenia-France in the gold medal round.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: U.S. men's basketball team rallies past Australia, advances to Olympic gold medal game

Comments / 0

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

214K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matisse Thybulle
Person
Patty Mills
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Carl Lewis
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Brian Goorjian
Person
Ryan Crouser
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#U S#Team Usa#Australians#Americans#Usa Today Sports#Uswnt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
USA Today
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
Country
Australia
Related
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
SportsNew York Post

Team USA makes the wrong kind of Olympic history

This isn’t the kind of history the United States wanted to set. For the first time in 49 years, according to Olympic historian Bill Mallon, the U.S. failed to medal on the first day of the Summer Olympics. Eleven gold medals were given out Saturday, but an American did not...
MLBPosted by
Sports Illustrated

7' 5" Chinese 14-Year-Old Zhang Ziyu Is Unstoppable on the Basketball Court

If you thought Giannis Antetokounmpo was a dominant force on the basketball court, wait until you see Zhang Ziyu. Zhang is a 14-year-old girl from China who went viral on the Chinese social media site Weibo on Thursday, thanks to footage of her towering over her opponents while leading her team to a championship in the U15 National Basketball League. Just how tall is she? According to China’s Global Times, she measures 2.26 meters, or 7 feet, 4.9 inches.
SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Olympics swimmer ‘disappointed’ by restrictions forcing athletes to leave nursing infants at home

Spanish synchronised swimmer and Olympic silver medalist Ona Carbonell has expressed her “disappointment and disillusionment” in the Olympic Games’ “organising entities” for enforcing restrictions so strict that breastfeeding athletes are forced to leave their infants at home.The 31-year-old athlete, who is still nursing her own son Kai, took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter, revealing that she will indeed be forced to travel to Tokyo without her son as it’s completely impractical considering the strict regulations.“Despite the appearance of some news suggesting the possibility that we athletes could travel to the Tokyo Olympic Games accompanied...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA women's volleyball stuns No. 1 China in straight sets

In a match pitting together the two teams that won gold and bronze at the previous Olympics, the United States beat China in straight sets Tuesday at Ariake Arena in Japan. Hard-hitting opposite Jordan Thompson tallied an incredible 34 points — the most of any player, male or female, scored in a match at the Tokyo Games thus far — to help Team USA improve to 2-0, while China fell to a surprising if not shocking 0-2.
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Tokyo lied to get 2020 bid, now athletes paying the price

"It’s hot, and you need a pool!" The local Nashville commercial tagline of my youth rings in my ear, even to this day, anytime I hear someone lament about the cruel summer weather of the South. As many of you know, in Tennessee and its surrounding states, the summer days...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Reacts To Team USA Winning Gold Medal

Their path to the gold-medal match wasn’t easy, but the United States managed to overcome a lot of adversity and finish on top of the world at the Tokyo Olympics. On Saturday morning, Kevin Durant led Team USA to an 87-82 win over France in a highly-anticipated rematch. France won the initial meeting during pool play, but Rudy Gobert and Co. were unable to replicate that performance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy