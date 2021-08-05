Local Artists Showcased At Old Settlers
The basement of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church was once again transformed into a gallery showcasing the work of local artists for the 2021 Old Settlers Art Show. The annual art show officially opened at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4, with a critique of the work submitted. Best of Show awards went to Maia Moranville in Photography for her photo “Electric Foilage,” Raven Lawson in 3-d Crafts for her “Wedding Dress” and Michelle Weitekamp in Fine Art for her painting “Study of Boy with Basket of Fruit.” Rachel Beckett judged the fine arts categories while Sarah Marley judged the photography entries.www.thejournal-news.net
