Local Artists Showcased At Old Settlers

LEAD, S.D. — Making art with something you technically can’t see, ‘Seeking the Unseen’ was a collaboration of science and art at Sanford Underground Research Facility. Gina Gibson SURF AIR & BHSU Professor says, “I was inspired by the infrastructure of the place. It’s an interesting place where you go a mile underground. I was inspired by the science because it was challenging. I mean, ‘Seeking the Unseen’ became sort of this idea that I kept going with because I really couldn’t see the things so as an artist, often times I’ll say what color is that? What texture is that? I was looking at everything from blueprints, Homestake Blue prints, the actual electronics that are used today in experiments like the Lux Zeppelin experiment. I find inspiration from so many sources that sometimes it’s hard to explain like ‘oh, I was inspired by everything.'”