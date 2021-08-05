Cancel
Economy

German industrial orders bounce back on strong domestic demand

 3 days ago

BERLIN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - German industrial orders rose more than expected in June, data showed on Thursday, driven by bookings for large industrial items mainly from domestic clients.

The figures published by the Federal Statistics Office showed orders for goods ‘Made in Germany’ jumped by 4.1% on the month in seasonally adjusted terms.

This easily beat a Reuters forecast of a 1.9% increase and followed an upwardly revised drop of 3.2% in May.

Excluding major orders, new orders in manufacturing rose 1.7% on the month. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

