The TinCaps' three-game winning streak came to an end in a 4-3 loss to the Dayton Dragons that featured a rain delay in a key moment in the eighth inning at Parkview Field. The game-turning play happened on the first pitch of the seventh inning. With Felix Minjarez on the mound and the game even at 1, Dayton's Quin Cotton swung at the first pitch and flew deep to center. TinCaps center-fielder Reinaldo Ilarraza seemed to lose the ball in the lights, looking up at the sky with his palms upraised trying to find it. The ball eventually landed 25 feet behind his head, bouncing on the warning track. Cotton raced all the way around to third for a lead-off triple.