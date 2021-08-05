Cancel
Mansfield, OH

COVID-19: How Cases in the Mansfield, OH Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bILCDZC00 The U.S. reported over 718,000 new cases of coronavirus on August 3, bringing the total count to more than 34.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 608,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 22.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 17.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Mansfield, OH metro area consists of just Richland County. As of August 3, there were 9,765.5 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Mansfield residents, 9.4% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 10,780.8 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Mansfield metro area, unemployment peaked at 20.4% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.7%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Mansfield, OH metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 3 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 3 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of August 3 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of August 3 per 100,000 residents
30620 Lima, OH 103,175 12,105 11,732.5 245 237.5
44220 Springfield, OH 134,726 14,411 10,696.5 308 228.6
17140 Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN 2,201,741 228,141 10,361.8 3,149 143.0
18140 Columbus, OH 2,077,761 211,529 10,180.6 2,459 118.3
45780 Toledo, OH 644,137 65,510 10,170.2 1,191 184.9
19430 Dayton-Kettering, OH 803,543 80,788 10,054.0 1,544 192.1
31900 Mansfield, OH 121,100 11,826 9,765.5 214 176.7
17460 Cleveland-Elyria, OH 2,056,898 188,518 9,165.2 3,598 174.9
49660 Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA 541,846 49,526 9,140.2 1,373 253.4
15940 Canton-Massillon, OH 399,736 36,010 9,008.4 988 247.2
10420 Akron, OH 703,845 62,615 8,896.1 1,232 175.0

