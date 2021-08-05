Cancel
Park City, UT

Deer Valley Resort requiring masks indoors

By TownLift
TownLift
TownLift
 3 days ago
PARK CITY — Deer Valley Resort is now requiring masks in all indoor areas that are open to the public.

Facemasks are not required outdoors unless staff cannot maintain a 6-feet distance from others.

“By entering the property, you are verifying that you have not shown symptoms of COVID-19 and are healthy,” said Emily Summers, Senior Communications Manager for Deer Valley.

Complimentary disposable masks will be made available for guests.

You can find Deer Valley’s current COVID-19 protocols here .

Masks will also be required in staff-only common areas unless eating or drinking in a designated area.


TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

