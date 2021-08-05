Cancel
Public Health

COVID-19: How Cases in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bILBtA900 The U.S. reported over 718,000 new cases of coronavirus on August 3, bringing the total count to more than 34.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 608,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 22.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 17.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX metro area consists of just Hidalgo County. As of August 3, there were 11,514.9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 McAllen residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 10,780.8 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metro area, unemployment peaked at 19.0% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 10.5%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 3 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 3 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of August 3 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of August 3 per 100,000 residents
29700 Laredo, TX 273,526 47,985 17,543.1 812 296.9
31180 Lubbock, TX 316,474 52,322 16,532.8 855 270.2
21340 El Paso, TX 836,062 138,180 16,527.5 2,759 330.0
41660 San Angelo, TX 117,986 17,894 15,166.2 275 233.1
11100 Amarillo, TX 263,776 37,208 14,105.9 787 298.4
17780 College Station-Bryan, TX 258,029 33,683 13,054.0 361 139.9
18580 Corpus Christi, TX 428,548 51,814 12,090.6 1,019 237.8
33260 Midland, TX 173,816 20,753 11,939.6 294 169.1
19100 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX 7,320,663 873,211 11,928.0 11,141 152.2
48660 Wichita Falls, TX 141,999 16,882 11,888.8 403 283.8
10180 Abilene, TX 170,669 20,270 11,876.8 513 300.6
41700 San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX 2,468,193 289,933 11,746.8 4,664 189.0
32580 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX 855,176 98,473 11,514.9 2,944 344.3
36220 Odessa, TX 160,579 18,445 11,486.6 385 239.8
47380 Waco, TX 268,361 30,563 11,388.8 524 195.3
15180 Brownsville-Harlingen, TX 421,666 44,509 10,555.5 1,703 403.9
47020 Victoria, TX 99,674 10,287 10,320.6 247 247.8
46340 Tyler, TX 227,449 22,315 9,811.0 493 216.8
26420 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX 6,884,138 664,400 9,651.2 9,415 136.8
45500 Texarkana, TX-AR 149,292 14,316 9,589.3 308 206.3
13140 Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX 395,174 37,521 9,494.8 722 182.7
30980 Longview, TX 284,796 26,499 9,304.6 667 234.2
43300 Sherman-Denison, TX 131,014 11,886 9,072.3 348 265.6
12420 Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX 2,114,441 179,496 8,489.1 2,023 95.7
28660 Killeen-Temple, TX 444,716 37,247 8,375.5 589 132.4

