Midland, MI

COVID-19: How Cases in the Midland, MI Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bILBrOh00 The U.S. reported over 718,000 new cases of coronavirus on August 3, bringing the total count to more than 34.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 608,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 22.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 17.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Midland, MI metro area consists of just Midland County. As of August 3, there were 9,183.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Midland residents, 14.8% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 10,780.8 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Midland metro area, unemployment peaked at 20.7% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.0%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Midland, MI metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Michigan where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 3 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 3 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of August 3 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of August 3 per 100,000 residents
24340 Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI 1,062,392 120,199 11,314.0 1,509 142.0
40980 Saginaw, MI 191,821 21,680 11,302.2 633 330.0
12980 Battle Creek, MI 134,212 14,781 11,013.2 320 238.4
13020 Bay City, MI 104,104 11,337 10,890.1 355 341.0
33780 Monroe, MI 149,727 15,603 10,421.0 267 178.3
22420 Flint, MI 407,875 42,099 10,321.5 978 239.8
35660 Niles, MI 154,133 15,665 10,163.3 302 195.9
27100 Jackson, MI 158,636 16,065 10,127.0 295 186.0
19820 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI 4,317,848 434,424 10,061.1 11,044 255.8
34740 Muskegon, MI 173,297 16,521 9,533.3 375 216.4
33220 Midland, MI 83,355 7,655 9,183.6 96 115.2
29620 Lansing-East Lansing, MI 546,772 49,739 9,096.8 809 148.0
28020 Kalamazoo-Portage, MI 262,745 23,492 8,941.0 403 153.4
11460 Ann Arbor, MI 367,000 26,839 7,313.1 305 83.1

