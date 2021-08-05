Cancel
COVID-19: Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA Metro Area Among the Safest in America

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OfMHF_0bILBqVy00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bILBqVy00 The U.S. reported over 718,000 new cases of coronavirus on August 3, bringing the total count to more than 34.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 608,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 22.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 17.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA metro area consists of just Skagit County. As of August 3, there were 5,006.7 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Mount Vernon residents, the 11th lowest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 10,780.8 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Mount Vernon-Anacortes metro area, unemployment peaked at 19.4% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 6.5%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Washington where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 3 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 3 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of August 3 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of August 3 per 100,000 residents
49420 Yakima, WA 249,697 31,657 12,678.2 458 183.4
28420 Kennewick-Richland, WA 289,527 33,288 11,497.4 357 123.3
47460 Walla Walla, WA 60,365 6,010 9,956.1 72 119.3
48300 Wenatchee, WA 118,252 11,005 9,306.4 96 81.2
44060 Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA 550,160 51,124 9,292.6 728 132.3
31020 Longview, WA 106,778 7,144 6,690.5 101 94.6
42660 Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA 3,871,323 219,111 5,659.8 2,969 76.7
34580 Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA 125,612 6,289 5,006.7 79 62.9
13380 Bellingham, WA 220,821 10,343 4,683.9 109 49.4
36500 Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA 279,711 11,872 4,244.4 122 43.6
14740 Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA 265,882 9,299 3,497.4 123 46.3

Comments / 0

