Medford, OR

COVID-19: Medford, OR Metro Area Among the Safest in America

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OfMHF_0bILBn7100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bILBn7100 The U.S. reported over 718,000 new cases of coronavirus on August 3, bringing the total count to more than 34.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 608,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 22.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 17.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Medford, OR metro area consists of just Jackson County. As of August 3, there were 5,868.2 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Medford residents, the 22nd lowest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 10,780.8 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Medford metro area, unemployment peaked at 15.6% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 6.3%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Medford, OR metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Oregon where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 3 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 3 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of August 3 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of August 3 per 100,000 residents
41420 Salem, OR 422,678 28,823 6,819.1 390 92.3
32780 Medford, OR 216,574 12,709 5,868.2 156 72.0
13460 Bend, OR 186,251 10,565 5,672.5 87 46.7
38900 Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA 2,445,761 124,292 5,081.9 1,532 62.6
10540 Albany-Lebanon, OR 125,048 6,277 5,019.7 82 65.6
24420 Grants Pass, OR 86,251 4,169 4,833.6 75 87.0
21660 Eugene-Springfield, OR 373,340 14,885 3,987.0 174 46.6
18700 Corvallis, OR 91,107 3,474 3,813.1 22 24.1

