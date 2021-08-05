Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Modesto, CA

COVID-19: How Cases in the Modesto, CA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OfMHF_0bILBkSq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bILBkSq00 The U.S. reported over 718,000 new cases of coronavirus on August 3, bringing the total count to more than 34.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 608,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 22.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 17.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Modesto, CA metro area consists of just Stanislaus County. As of August 3, there were 12,130.7 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Modesto residents, 12.5% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 10,780.8 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Modesto metro area, unemployment peaked at 17.4% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 8.4%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Modesto, CA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in California where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 3 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 3 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of August 3 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of August 3 per 100,000 residents
20940 El Centro, CA 180,701 29,164 16,139.4 745 412.3
25260 Hanford-Corcoran, CA 150,691 23,765 15,770.7 251 166.6
40140 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA 4,560,470 615,315 13,492.4 9,902 217.1
12540 Bakersfield, CA 887,641 113,216 12,754.7 1,425 160.5
32900 Merced, CA 271,382 33,321 12,278.3 485 178.7
33700 Modesto, CA 543,194 65,893 12,130.7 1,095 201.6
31080 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 13,249,614 1,585,769 11,968.4 29,835 225.2
31460 Madera, CA 155,433 17,058 10,974.5 249 160.2
47300 Visalia, CA 461,898 50,409 10,913.4 854 184.9
23420 Fresno, CA 984,521 104,639 10,628.4 1,746 177.3
44700 Stockton, CA 742,603 76,915 10,357.5 1,460 196.6
41500 Salinas, CA 433,410 44,523 10,272.7 528 121.8
49700 Yuba City, CA 172,469 17,207 9,976.9 177 102.6
37100 Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA 847,263 83,869 9,898.8 1,044 123.2
41740 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA 3,316,073 298,002 8,986.6 3,798 114.5
46700 Vallejo, CA 441,829 36,004 8,148.9 263 59.5
42200 Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA 444,829 35,741 8,034.8 467 105.0
42020 San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA 282,165 21,970 7,786.2 265 93.9
34900 Napa, CA 139,623 10,442 7,478.7 82 58.7
39820 Redding, CA 179,212 13,043 7,278.0 242 135.0
40900 Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA 2,315,980 166,866 7,205.0 2,423 104.6
42220 Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA 499,772 32,880 6,579.0 330 66.0
41940 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA 1,987,846 129,686 6,523.9 2,162 108.8
42100 Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA 273,962 16,616 6,065.1 207 75.6
17020 Chico, CA 225,817 13,235 5,860.9 205 90.8
41860 San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA 4,701,332 274,953 5,848.4 3,510 74.7

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Vallejo, CA
City
Yuba City, CA
City
Salinas, CA
City
Visalia, CA
Modesto, CA
Health
Modesto, CA
Government
City
El Centro, CA
Local
California Health
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
City
Modesto, CA
City
Fresno, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Americans#The U S Census Bureau#American Community Survey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Best American City For Singles

Cinch Home Services recently released a study about the best and worst cities to be single. According to a Realtor.com analysis of the study: To come up with its findings, Cinch looked at the 100 largest cities. They were ranked by a combination of the percentage of the population that is single; average wages after […]
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: The State With The Most People In Hospitals

The unusually dangerous Delta variant of COVID-19 now causes almost all infections in America. It spreads much more rapidly from earlier variants.  Because of this, people in some parts of the nation, particularly where vaccination rates are low, face a high risk of rising cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Before the Delta variant became widespread in […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy