Morristown, TN

COVID-19: How Cases in the Morristown, TN Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OfMHF_0bILBja700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bILBja700 The U.S. reported over 718,000 new cases of coronavirus on August 3, bringing the total count to more than 34.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 608,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 22.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 17.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Morristown, TN metro area consists of Hamblen County, Jefferson County, and Grainger County. As of August 3, there were 12,913.0 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Morristown residents, 19.8% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 10,780.8 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Morristown metro area, Hamblen County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of August 3, there were 13,979.0 cases per 100,000 residents in Hamblen County, the most of any county in Morristown, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Grainger County, there were 11,817.7 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Morristown.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Morristown metro area, unemployment peaked at 16.4% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.8%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Morristown, TN metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 3 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 3 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of August 3 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of August 3 per 100,000 residents
17420 Cleveland, TN 122,563 17,779 14,506.0 180 146.9
34980 Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN 1,871,903 259,961 13,887.5 2,914 155.7
27180 Jackson, TN 178,442 23,309 13,062.5 499 279.6
34100 Morristown, TN 140,912 18,196 12,913.0 351 249.1
16860 Chattanooga, TN-GA 556,209 68,680 12,347.9 777 139.7
27740 Johnson City, TN 202,049 24,217 11,985.7 467 231.1
28940 Knoxville, TN 853,337 100,509 11,778.3 1,353 158.6
32820 Memphis, TN-MS-AR 1,339,623 156,576 11,688.1 2,527 188.6
28700 Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA 306,546 32,943 10,746.5 641 209.1
17300 Clarksville, TN-KY 299,470 31,759 10,605.1 386 128.9

Comments / 0

ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
