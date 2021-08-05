Cancel
Mobile, AL

COVID-19: How Cases in the Mobile, AL Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bILBihO00 The U.S. reported over 718,000 new cases of coronavirus on August 3, bringing the total count to more than 34.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 608,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 22.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 17.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Mobile, AL metro area consists of Mobile County and Washington County. As of August 3, there were 11,792.3 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Mobile residents, 9.4% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 10,780.8 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Mobile metro area, Mobile County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of August 3, there were 11,816.1 cases per 100,000 residents in Mobile County, the most of any county in Mobile, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Washington County, there were 11,196.4 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Mobile.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Mobile metro area, unemployment peaked at 15.4% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.8%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Mobile, AL metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 3 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 3 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of August 3 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of August 3 per 100,000 residents
23460 Gadsden, AL 102,748 14,954 14,554.1 370 360.1
11500 Anniston-Oxford, AL 114,618 15,401 13,436.8 334 291.4
46220 Tuscaloosa, AL 250,681 32,972 13,153.0 642 256.1
13820 Birmingham-Hoover, AL 1,085,330 138,465 12,757.9 2,421 223.1
33860 Montgomery, AL 373,544 46,104 12,342.3 1,015 271.7
19460 Decatur, AL 152,271 18,433 12,105.4 392 257.4
19300 Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL 212,830 25,399 11,933.9 329 154.6
33660 Mobile, AL 430,655 50,784 11,792.3 903 209.7
22520 Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL 147,327 16,958 11,510.5 396 268.8
20020 Dothan, AL 148,252 17,055 11,504.1 421 284.0
12220 Auburn-Opelika, AL 161,152 17,224 10,688.0 181 112.3
26620 Huntsville, AL 457,003 48,242 10,556.2 691 151.2

