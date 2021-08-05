Cancel
Public Health

COVID-19: How Cases in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bILBf3D00 The U.S. reported over 718,000 new cases of coronavirus on August 3, bringing the total count to more than 34.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 608,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 22.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 17.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI metro area consists of Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Dakota County, and 12 other counties. As of August 3, there were 10,870.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Minneapolis residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 10,780.8 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metro area, Sherburne County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of August 3, there were 12,899.2 cases per 100,000 residents in Sherburne County, the most of any county in Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Ramsey County, there were 9,799.0 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metro area, unemployment peaked at 10.4% in May 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.0%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Minnesota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 3 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 3 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of August 3 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of August 3 per 100,000 residents
41060 St. Cloud, MN 198,581 28,646 14,425.3 325 163.7
31860 Mankato, MN 100,749 11,079 10,996.6 89 88.3
33460 Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI 3,573,609 388,472 10,870.6 4,711 131.8
20260 Duluth, MN-WI 289,247 27,808 9,613.9 465 160.8
40340 Rochester, MN 217,964 19,197 8,807.4 120 55.1

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: The State With The Fewest People In Hospitals

Before the Delta variant became widespread in the United States, there was a growing sense that the COVID-19 was under control and that cases and deaths would continue to fall as they had most weeks for months. However, the U.S. numbers remain staggeringly bad. Some 626,701 people have died in the United States, which is […]
Georgia Statefox46.com

Seven Georgia counties in Delta variant “danger zones”

Atlanta, GA (WJBF)- Georgia can count 7 counties in a “top 20” danger zone for the delta variant in a new report by a national health non-profit organization. The study found a link between low income levels showing higher infection rates, especially in rural areas where vaccination rates are low.
Irving, TXhngn.com

$2,000 Extra Stimulus Checks Will Be Given to Americans, Will You Qualify?

Struggling Americans in some states in the country will receive extra Stimulus Checks up to $2,000 in the upcoming weeks. In a recently published article in The Sun, A proposal to offer a $2,000 incentive to teachers who intend to return to class in the autumn was accepted by a school board in Irving, Texas. Officials want to express their gratitude to employees who have persevered in the face of the global pandemic.
EnvironmentPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

States With The Most Tornadoes

Tornadoes are one of the most destructive natural phenomena on the planet. In the United States, they are also one of the most common. There were more than 72,000 tornadoes recorded in the United States from 1950 through 2020, resulting in nearly 6,000 fatalities, tens of thousands of injuries, and property and crop damage in […]
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Might Be Granted

There is a great possibility for the availability of the fourth round of the stimulus checks as the rise in the cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus pandemic is taking place in the United States of America. The pandemic might once again have an overwhelming effect on the economy of the country. In the midst of all this, it is very likely that the federal government might send stimulus check payments to the people.
Salt Lake City, UTkslnewsradio.com

Monthly jobs report says economy is growing

SALT LAKE CITY — The Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Friday in its monthly jobs report that U.S. employers have added 943,000 jobs in the last month. Additionally, the unemployment rate for July was at 5.4% compared to 5.9% in June. Zions Bank Senior Economist Robert Spendlove told Utah’s Morning...
IndustryPosted by
Land Line Media

Employment and wages continue to grow in trucking industry

Trucking employment experienced a moderate boost in July, with the transport sector as a whole experiencing a more significant increase. Trucking employment went up by more than 3,000 jobs after gaining more than 6,000 in June. Although that number is moderate over the past year, it is larger than years prior to 2020 as the trucking industry continues to fill voids left during the peak of the pandemic. Revised data has May showing a decrease of 1,800 jobs after initially reporting a loss of more than 3,000.
EducationNews Channel Nebraska

US employers added 943,000 jobs in July, signaling a strong labor market

The US economy added 943,000 jobs in July and the unemployment rate fell to 5.4% — a new low of the pandemic era — the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. It was the biggest job gain since August last year, when more than 1 million positions were added back, and more than the 870,000 economists had expected.
RelationshipsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Best American City For Singles

Cinch Home Services recently released a study about the best and worst cities to be single. According to a Realtor.com analysis of the study: To come up with its findings, Cinch looked at the 100 largest cities. They were ranked by a combination of the percentage of the population that is single; average wages after […]
Relationship AdvicePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst City For Singles

About 50% of adult Americans are single. That is up from just over 20% in 1950. Why? People don’t marry so young. One expert, Eric Klinenberg, sociology professor at New York University and author of “Going Solo: The Extraordinary Rise and Surprising Appeal of Living Alone”, writes more people are looking for soul mates, which […]

