Monroe, LA

COVID-19: Monroe, LA Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OfMHF_0bILBeAU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bILBeAU00 The U.S. reported over 718,000 new cases of coronavirus on August 3, bringing the total count to more than 34.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 608,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 22.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 17.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Monroe, LA metro area consists of Ouachita Parish, Morehouse Parish, and Union Parish. As of August 3, there were 13,206.7 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Monroe residents, the 43rd highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 10,780.8 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring parishes. Within the Monroe metro area, Ouachita Parish has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of August 3, there were 13,450.7 cases per 100,000 residents in Ouachita Parish, the most of any county in Monroe, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Union Parish, there were 12,119.2 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Monroe.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and parish governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Monroe metro area, unemployment peaked at 12.8% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 6.3%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Monroe, LA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the parish level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 3 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 3 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of August 3 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of August 3 per 100,000 residents
33740 Monroe, LA 203,457 26,870 13,206.7 634 311.6
25220 Hammond, LA 132,057 16,421 12,434.8 328 248.4
29340 Lake Charles, LA 208,549 25,495 12,224.9 472 226.3
43340 Shreveport-Bossier City, LA 399,619 47,981 12,006.7 1,165 291.5
26380 Houma-Thibodaux, LA 210,162 24,898 11,847.1 442 210.3
12940 Baton Rouge, LA 854,318 99,632 11,662.2 1,712 200.4
29180 Lafayette, LA 489,914 56,496 11,531.8 926 189.0
35380 New Orleans-Metairie, LA 1,267,777 139,992 11,042.3 2,662 210.0
10780 Alexandria, LA 153,310 16,648 10,859.0 392 255.7

