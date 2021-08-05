San Diego Republican and Democratic chairs weigh in on Newsom recall election

It's been nearly 18 years since Arnold Schwarzenegger won the recall election of Gray Davis. And ten years since the state had a Republican governor.

Candidates in Wednesday night's debate want that to change.

"The Democratic Party and Californians elected Governor Newsom and this is an attempt by the Republican Party to steal our election." Will Rodriguez-Kennedy, chair of the Democratic Party in San Diego said.

"We are number one in poverty in the U.S. Our schools are ranking 47th out of 50, not something to be proud of," said Paula Whitsell, chair of the Republican Party of San Diego. "People are fleeing the state, at some point, you have to look and say we need a change. We have the highest gas tax in the United States, businesses have closed."

Whitsell said California is in desperate need for someone new in Sacramento.

According to a poll released Wednesday by Emerson College, voters remain split, with 46% in favor and 48% against the recall of Governor Newsom. Six percent of likely voters are undecided.

Radio talk show host Larry Elder did not participate in Wednesday night's debate but appears to be a popular vote.

Elder has raised more than one million dollars since mid-July.

Former San Diego mayor, Kevin Faulconer has gathered more than three million dollars in contributions and leads in overall fundraising, excluding self-funding.

Political analyst Laura Fink says with a slight economic growth - businesses opening and looser COVID guidelines - things were getting better for California but she says voters have become frustrated.

San Diego sample ballots will be mailed out starting Thursday. Vote by mail begins August 16 and election day is September 14.

WATCH RELATED: Newsom recall candidate debate Aug. 4 (August 2021)