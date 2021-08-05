Suspect in custody after barricading inside Woodland Twp. gas station for several hours

Michigan State Police say a suspect is in custody, ending a standoff that started Wednesday night and stretched into Thursday morning.

The Michigan State Police Wayland Post responded to a situation at a Mobil gas station in Woodland Township around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police say shots were fired at the gas station on E Broadway Street and a subject barricaded themselves inside.

It is currently unknown if there are any injuries.

Shortly before 2 a.m., MSP confirmed to 13 On Your Side that the suspect is in custody and the scene has been cleared.

It's unclear what led up to the standoff or why the suspect barricaded themselves.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

