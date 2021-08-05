Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Suspect in custody after barricading inside Woodland Twp. gas station for several hours

Posted by 
13 ON YOUR SIDE
13 ON YOUR SIDE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K0Y0I_0bILAtGm00

Michigan State Police say a suspect is in custody, ending a standoff that started Wednesday night and stretched into Thursday morning.

The Michigan State Police Wayland Post responded to a situation at a Mobil gas station in Woodland Township around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police say shots were fired at the gas station on E Broadway Street and a subject barricaded themselves inside.

It is currently unknown if there are any injuries.

Shortly before 2 a.m., MSP confirmed to 13 On Your Side that the suspect is in custody and the scene has been cleared.

It's unclear what led up to the standoff or why the suspect barricaded themselves.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now .

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter . Subscribe to our YouTube channel .

Comments / 0

13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Wayland, MI
Woodland, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Woodland, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Police#Mobil#Msp Wayland Post#News 13onyourside Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy