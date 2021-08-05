Cancel
NBA

Atlanta Hawks, John Collins agree to 5-year, $125M deal

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Restricted free-agent forward John Collins has agreed to a five-year, $125 million contract to remain with the Atlanta Hawks, multiple media outlets reported on Wednesday.

ESPN reported the deal includes a player option in the fifth year.

The Hawks haven’t been shy about opening their wallet. The team recently agreed to a five-year, $207 million extension with All-Star guard Trae Young.

Young, in fact, appeared to congratulate Collins for his reported new deal over social media on Wednesday morning.

Collins, 23, averaged 17.6 points and 7.4 rebounds in 63 games (all starts) last season to help the Hawks advance to the Eastern Conference finals.

The Wake Forest product has averaged 16.6 points and 8.4 boards in 239 career games (189 starts) since being selected by Atlanta with the 19th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Atlanta Hawks retain John Collins on massive five-year contract

–Field Level Media

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

