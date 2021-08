Malaysia's embattled leader defended his actions Thursday as he faced calls to quit after rare criticism from the king, who accused his government of misleading parliament over coronavirus laws. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin leads a scandal-plagued coalition that seized power last year without an election, but his government is on the verge of collapse after allies withdrew support. Parliament convened this week after a months-long suspension under a state of emergency -- ostensibly to fight the virus, but which critics said was a gambit by Muhyiddin to cling to power. On Monday, the law minister told the legislature the emergency would end on August 1 and that several regulations enacted under it were being cancelled.