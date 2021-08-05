Cancel
Wexford County, MI

Today in history: Manton, Harlan consolidate for ag high schools

By Chris Lamphere Cadillac News
Cadillac News
 3 days ago

Wexford County will have two more consolidated rural agricultural high schools drawing state aid. Manton and Harlan are the sites of the new schools, which will be added to the widely known Buckley and Hoxeyville institutions, making this county a leader in the field of modern rural education. Boon Township districts today are voting on a similar project. To date, only one community in Wexford County has turned down the consolidated school proposition and the progress of the institutions already built here has attracted wide attention in educational circles. Liberty and Cedar Creek school districts voted on consolidation last week at a meeting in Manton. District No. 2 of Cedar Creek cast all its 30 votes in favor of the proposition. District No. 3 fractional and No. 2 fractional of Liberty voted 31 to 12 for the proposition. A general school election will be held the last of the next week and a new school board will be organized for the new consolidated district. Manton at once begins on changes in the school houses of the village to accommodate the outside pupils. Domestic science and manual training rooms will be fitted up and Roy Noteware, county commissioner of schools, has been authorized to engage a domestic science teacher who will be in charge of the home arts course at the new consolidated schools. About $2,000 in state aid will be received for the new Manton Rural Agricultural High School. An election also was held a few days ago at Harlan, where another rural agricultural school district has been affected by the consolidation of two districts in Wexford County and two in Manistee County. This school will be located in the village of Harlan in Wexford County. A general school election will be called at once to provide a new consolidated board for the school. The Harlan school will be a modern one specially adapted to the work. About $2,500 in state aid will be the annual help for this school.

www.cadillacnews.com

Comments / 0

