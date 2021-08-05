Cancel
Military

Israel launches airstrikes on Lebanon in response to rockets

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 3 days ago

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel on Thursday escalated its response to rocket attacks this week by launching rare airstrikes on Lebanon, the army said. The army said in a statement that jets struck the launch sites from which rockets had been fired over the previous day, as well as an additional target used to attack Israel in the past. The IDF blamed the state of Lebanon for the shelling and warned "against further attempts to harm Israeli civilians and Israel's sovereignty."

