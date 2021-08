One of the greatest soccer players in the history of the sport seems set to play elsewhere as FC Barcelona announced that Lionel Messi will not be returning to the club. What’s strange is that after a few years of contract turmoil, Messi and Barcelona seemed to settle things after Messi’s contract ended a couple months ago. The two sides came to an agreement and everything was set for the recent Copa America winner to continue playing in Barcelona. The problem is that Barcelona is unable to keep Messi due to La Liga financial regulations that the club would be in violation of if they went through with signing the star player.