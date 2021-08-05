Cancel
Meghan Markle Receives Birthday Messages From Her Royal In-Laws

By WENN
AceShowbiz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Duchess of Sussex has received congratulatory messages on social media from her in-laws including Prince William and Charles as she turns 40 years old. AceShowbiz - Britain's Prince William led birthday messages for his sister-in-law Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, as she turned 40 on Wednesday (04Aug21). As Meghan...

CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Harry & Meghan Just Shared Their 1st Photo of Lilibet 2 Months After Her Birth

A birthday surprise. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared their first Lilibet photo in honor of the Duchess of Sussex’s 40th birthday. Meghan—who turned 40 on Wednesday, August 4—posted a video on her birthday of her and Melissa McCarthy on a Zoom call. The video, which was titled “40×40” and posted on Meghan and Harry’s Archewell Foundation website, showed the Duchess of Sussex and the Gilmore Girls alum on a video chat as Meghan announces a new initiative for her birthday. “Because I’m turning 40, I’m asking 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who’s...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

This Is What Prince George Calls Queen Elizabeth

Prince George was Prince William and Kate Middleton's first born child. While he was the third great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth, he was her very first great-grandson, which was undoubtedly very special. Given this information, it should come as no surprise that George and his great-grandmother have a close relationship that is different than her majesty's relationship with her other 10 great-grandchildren! "It is telling that the Queen, who is expert at not appearing to have any [favorites], goes out of her way to spend time with young George," The Sun reported back in 2019. The outlet also reported that the queen has always done something special for George — she would "[take] time to select little presents that she [would leave] at the foot of George's bed" whenever he would sleep over at Buckingham Palace.
CelebritiesPage Six

Meghan Markle gives first glimpse of daughter Lilibet in birthday video

Meghan Markle has given the very first glimpse of her newborn daughter, Lilibet Diana Mounbatten-Windsor, in a video to celebrate her 40th birthday. In a swift blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, the camera pans to cute, never-before seen family photos on Meghan’s desk at her swanky Montecito, Calif., mansion — including one of baby Lilibet with her dad, Prince Harry, Page Six has confirmed.
WorldNewsweek

New Prince George Photo for Eighth Birthday Compared to Young Prince William

Prince George turns 8 years old tomorrow and his mother Kate Middleton has released a heartwarming birthday photo to mark the occasion. The third-in-line to the British throne is pictured in Norfolk where the family have their country retreat, Anmer Hall, in Sandringham. The prince smiles warmly as he sits...
WorldPosted by
Us Weekly

Prince William, Duchess Kate and More Royal Family Members Wish Meghan Markle a ‘Very Happy Birthday’

This is 40! Meghan Markle’s royal in-laws shared sweet birthday tributes for her as she celebrated her 40th birthday on Wednesday, August 4. “Wishing a happy 40th birthday to the Duchess of Sussex!” Prince William and Kate Middleton wrote via Instagram Stories on their @dukeandduchessofsussex account. They paired the sweet caption with a photo of Meghan on the beach and a cake emoji.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

The Queen Mother changed her engagement ring from King George VI – details

When the Queen Mother got engaged to King George VI, she was presented with a sapphire engagement ring – but she later chose to change it for a different design entirely. Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon reportedly turned down Prince Albert's proposal a whopping three times before agreeing to marry him in January 1923, when he gave his bride-to-be a sapphire ring with diamond accents.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Glamour

Meghan Markle Just Paid Tribute to Archie and Lilibet With Her Birthday Necklaces

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In honor of her 40th birthday, Meghan Markle asked friends and fans to donate 40 minutes of their time to acts of service. That's amazing advice, but once you've done that, we may have found the perfect gift for the horoscope expert in your life.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

What royal mums eat after giving birth: Kate Middleton, Princess Eugenie & more

The royal family are no stranger to luxury, so it comes as little surprise that royal mothers are given the very best midwifery care. From four-poster suites at the Portland Hospital where Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie gave birth, to the famous Lindo Wing afternoon tea at St Mary's where Kate Middleton welcomed Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – these hospitals certainly know how to take the sting out of childbirth.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Princess Diana's Voice Coach Says Prince William Is Just Like His Mother in Only One Way

There are often a lot of comparisons made between Prince Harry and his late mother, Princess Diana, talking about how similar they are in personality and their worldly perspectives. But there’s one royal insider who thinks Prince William has inherited a wonderful personality trait from Diana that not many people talk about enough — and it’s sweet to hear how big of a compliment it is. With a new In Their Own Words episode airing PBS on Sunday, August 8 about Princess Diana, SheKnows’ Louisa Ballhaus spoke with Diana’s former vocal coach, Stewart Pearce, about the similarities between mother and son. When Pearce...
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry’s Honeymoon Phase Is Over

British royal family news teases that Prince Harry’s rash and brash UK exit could come back to haunt him according to one royal expert. Will the Fresh Prince of Montecito, “question what he’s given it all up for” after the “honeymoon phase” of his US life wears off?. Royal Family...

