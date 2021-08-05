Israel launches airstrikes on Lebanon in response to rockets

The pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia fired on Friday more than a dozen rockets against territory under Israeli control on the border of Lebanon. The Israeli army, which claimed to have intercepted most of the projectiles, immediately responded with artillery volleys at launching positions in the neighboring country. The escalation in the conflictual Blue Line of Separation marks its third consecutive day of armed incidents, with Israeli airstrikes unprecedented since the open war the two sides fought 15 years ago. It also coincides with the inauguration of the ultra-conservative Ebrahim Raisí as president of Iran and the growing tension in Gulf waters after the drone attack on an oil tanker operated by an Israeli company that caused the death of two crew members.