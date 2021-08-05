Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Israel launches airstrikes on Lebanon in response to rockets

By LAURIE KELLMAN, ZEINA KARAM, Associated Press Writer
WRAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEL AVIV, Israel — Israel on Thursday escalated its response to rocket attacks this week by launching rare airstrikes on Lebanon, the army and Lebanese officials said. The Israeli army said in a statement that jets struck the launch sites from which rockets had been fired over the previous day, as well as an additional target used to attack Israel in the past. The IDF blamed the state of Lebanon for the shelling and warned “against further attempts to harm Israeli civilians and Israel's sovereignty.”

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Aoun
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hezbollah#Hamas#Israeli Army#Lebanese#Idf#The United Nations#Israelis#Al Manar Tv#Channel 12#U S State Department#U N#Unifil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Middle East
Related
MilitaryCleveland Jewish News

IDF shells targets in Lebanon following rocket fire on Israel’s north

Israeli artillery units shelled targets in Lebanon on Wednesday, after three rockets were fired at northern Israel from across the border, according to the Israel Defense Forces. Three launches were detected, but only two projectiles fell on the Israeli side of the border, with the remaining one landing in Lebanese...
Middle EastWashington Examiner

Hezbollah finds itself amid some resistance

Lebanese Hezbollah miscalculated on Friday when it launched rocket attacks on the Israeli-held Golan Heights. Claiming to be the great, loyal servant of the Lebanese people and the best means of resistance to Israeli aggression, Hezbollah's narrative is one that fuses nationalism to Ruhollah Khomeini's Islamism. But this narrative has two problems. First, Israel does not occupy Lebanon and has not done so since 2000. The rationale for the resistance is thus moot.
Middle Eastdailyjournal.net

Hezbollah says it fired rockets after Israeli airstrikes

BEIRUT — The militant Hezbollah group said it fired a barrage of rockets near Israeli positions close to the Lebanese border on Friday, calling it retaliation for Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon a day earlier. Israel said it was firing back after 19 rockets were launched from Lebanon, and Prime...
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

Hezbollah reinforces Iranian escalation with firing of more than 10 rockets at Israel

The pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia fired on Friday more than a dozen rockets against territory under Israeli control on the border of Lebanon. The Israeli army, which claimed to have intercepted most of the projectiles, immediately responded with artillery volleys at launching positions in the neighboring country. The escalation in the conflictual Blue Line of Separation marks its third consecutive day of armed incidents, with Israeli airstrikes unprecedented since the open war the two sides fought 15 years ago. It also coincides with the inauguration of the ultra-conservative Ebrahim Raisí as president of Iran and the growing tension in Gulf waters after the drone attack on an oil tanker operated by an Israeli company that caused the death of two crew members.
MilitaryWRAL

Israel military strikes Hamas after launch of fire balloons

RAMALLAH, West Bank — Israeli warplanes struck two targets in the Gaza Strip early Saturday, the Israeli military said, in response to incendiary balloons launched from Gaza into Israel. The Israeli military struck what it said was a Hamas military compound and a rocket launching site after four incendiary balloons...
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Iran lauds Hezbollah, Hamas attacks on ‘Zionist enemy’

The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRCG) praised the head of the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah on Saturday for its might in the face of the “Zionist enemy.”. “While the strength of Hezbollah is increasing, the enemy’s power is in decline,” IRCG Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami told Hezbollah...
MilitaryUS News and World Report

Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel Trade Fire Amid Iran Tensions

TEL AVIV/BEIRUT (Reuters) -The Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah fired rockets towards Israeli forces on Friday, drawing retaliatory fire from Israel into south Lebanon, in a third day of cross-border salvoes amid wider regional tensions with Iran. Suggesting its attack was calibrated to avoid further escalation, Hezbollah said it had targeted...
AfricaWRAL

Tigrayan fighters reportedly seize control of UN World Heritage Site in Ethiopia

CNN — Fighters from Ethiopia's war-torn Tigray region have seized control of a UN World Heritage Site in a neighboring region, Reuters and AFP reported, citing eyewitnesses. Lalibela is home to 11 medieval monolithic churches that were carved out of rock some 900 years ago. The churches are a holy site for millions of Ethiopian Orthodox Christians.
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
Worldwashingtonnewsday.com

As the Taliban advances in Afghanistan, Central Asian leaders issue a warning.

As the Taliban advances in Afghanistan, Central Asian leaders issue a warning. At a regional conference on Friday, the leaders of five Central Asian countries raised the alarm about the spiraling conflict in neighboring Afghanistan, as US-led forces withdraw and the Taliban advance. The negotiations in Turkmenistan’s Avaza, on the...
Politicsrealcleardefense.com

Why the Quad Alarms China

Its Success Poses a Major Threat to Beijing’s Ambitions. When former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe invited officials from Australia, India, and the United States to meet in Manila in November 2017, Chinese leaders saw little reason to worry. This gathering of “the Quad,” as the grouping was known, was merely “a headline-grabbing idea,” scoffed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. “They are like the sea foam in the Pacific or Indian Ocean: they get some attention but will soon dissipate.” Beijing had some reason for such dismissiveness. The interests of the Quad’s members were, Chinese strategists assessed, too divergent to allow for real coherence. Anyway, the Quad grouping had already been tried more than a decade earlier, with little in the way of real results.
Aerospace & Defenseamericanmilitarynews.com

Air Force chief master sergeant dies in Kuwait

An Air Force chief master sergeant died in Kuwait this week, the Department of Defense announced Thursday. Chief Master Sgt. Tresse Z. King, 54, died Tuesday in a non-combat-related incident at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, a Department of Defense news release stated. No further details about the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy