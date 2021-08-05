Cancel
Madison, WI

Essential Downtown Madison: Visiting the Capitol City with Children

By Rebecca Reitz
Go Valley Kids
Go Valley Kids
 3 days ago
Downtown Madison is not only home to the state’s Capitol building, governing bodies, and the world-class University of Wisconsin-Madison, but it is truly a Wisconsin destination unlike any other. The downtown Madison isthmus, a small strip of land nestled between Lakes Mendota and Monona, is home to various crowd-pleasing sights, one-of-a-kind restaurants, and unique local events that have put Madison on the map for many a Wisconsin traveler.

Go Valley Kids

Go Valley Kids

Go Valley Kids is a complete guide for family activities, events and information in Northeast Wisconsin, focusing on the Fox Valley area.

Posted by
Go Valley Kids

Family Hiking At High Cliff State Park in Sherwood

High Cliff State Park is a wonderful family day trip destination right here in Northeastern Wisconsin! The park offers a variety of outdoor activities from hiking to swimming to snowshoeing to breathtaking views of Lake Winnebago and the surrounding towns in this area. Gifted its name from the limestone cliff off of the Niagara Escarpment which runs parallel to the eastern shore of Lake Winnebago, this beauty of a park is a favorite for Wisconsinites and beyond every year.
Posted by
Go Valley Kids

Family Fun: Exploring the Area West of the Fox Cities

Are you looking for a small-scale adventure not too far from home? Then, exploring the area just west of the Fox Cities is a perfect option! Filled with charming small towns, a variety of options to get outdoors and dive into nature, some delicious local fare, and a handful of playgrounds ready for exploration, a day trip journeying through Outagamie, Winnebago, and Waupaca counties will not disappoint!

