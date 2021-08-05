Essential Downtown Madison: Visiting the Capitol City with Children

High Cliff State Park is a wonderful family day trip destination right here in Northeastern Wisconsin! The park offers a variety of outdoor activities from hiking to swimming to snowshoeing to breathtaking views of Lake Winnebago and the surrounding towns in this area. Gifted its name from the limestone cliff off of the Niagara Escarpment which runs parallel to the eastern shore of Lake Winnebago, this beauty of a park is a favorite for Wisconsinites and beyond every year.