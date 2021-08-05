Cancel
MORRIS: CFL officials gear up after long layoff

By CFL
americanfootballinternational.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter spending the last 18 months on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle, CFL official Ben Major is thrilled about returning to the football field. When the 2020 CFL season was cancelled due to COVID-19, Major devoted himself to his full-time job as the manager of long-term care centres in Quebec.

