Daily Herald

Fire engulfs Northern California town, leveling businesses

By NOAH BERGER
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, Calif. -- California's largest wildfire has leveled much of the downtown and some surrounding homes in a small Northern California mountain community. The Dixie Fire tore through the Greenville on Wednesday evening, destroying businesses and homes as the sky was cast in an orange glow. A photographer on assignment for The Associated Press described seeing a gas station, hotel and bar burned to the ground.

