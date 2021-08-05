Around Town – August 5

Jesus said, "Take heart; it is I, do not be afraid." The windy blew all day and evening, but we agreed, it was pleasant and better than in the usual high 90s. When the wind swept down mid-morning, many tents and tables collapsed. Even the big the balloon bouncy houses had to be moved from the one-way street to north of the bank. But the Maine Street Bash was better! The children loved both houses which Tina Adamson and Liz Hulteen supervised the whole day with some help from others. They know that it will take more volunteers for the county fair. The food was great from vendors, Charlie and Mary Vasquez' Mexican menu; Russ Wastson and family's barbecue; Glode's Thia food, Chinese and burgers bus; and Marlene Adamson and Kelli Rouse had great funnel cake sticks and burgers. Kemma Alfono and Valerie Briggs of the library had packaged snacks and beverages also. One could get coffee samples from Linda Eder on the way across from Ty Lynn Williams' big Winnebago bus of charming and hand painted house and yard decorations, clothing, and treasures. Free movies all day could entertain the kids, plus ice cream from the Maine Scoop. All the while Terry Riley and Geleslie King engineered the sound system for music for all the bands and solo singers. We heard wonderful quality music performed by fine musicians and singers from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. When Leo LePrairie, formerly an educator, from Granada's group was playing, I said to Cardon and Joyce Berry, "Doesn't that song make you want to dance?" She replied, "That is where we are going, to dance!"