Kylee Bankey is the daughter of Derek and Jennifer Bankey. She will be a senior at McComb High School. She is representing the Jackson Livestock 4-H club. She is also the vice president of the club. She is involved in the marching band and New Hope Christina Church youth group. She also shows beef and dairy cattle at the fair. In her free time she spends it with her dogs, Angus, Maggie and Pete. She thanks her parents for everything they do for her.