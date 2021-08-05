Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Report Reveals How 2020 Transformed Today’s Threat Landscape

Originally Posted On: https://blog.axellio.com/streamlining-threat-detection-and-incident-response-through-packet-data. Threat actors are continually improving the complexity of their cyber attacks, and many security teams are often not equipped to detect, analyze, and prevent those threats. Companies who adopt a castle mentality, where securing the ingress and egress of your network and end-devices is the primary approach to threat prevention, are left vulnerable to internal attacks and unprepared or under-informed about exactly how a threat actor entered the network and what actions were taken while there. Hackers are taking advantage of these cybersecurity weaknesses. Effective security teams need to be advancing with the complexity of threat attacks and improving threat detection, prevention, and pre- and post-event analysis to better inform your company’s cyber security decisions.