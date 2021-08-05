Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Oil Up, but Surprise Build in U.S. Crude Supply Caps Gains

investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Oil was up Thursday morning in Asia, with investors surprised by a build in U.S. crude oil supply, but still supported by ongoing tensions in the Middle East. Brent oil futures were up 0.24% to $70.565by 1:43 PM ET (5:43 AM GMT) and WTI futures gained 0.26% to...

za.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Crude Oil#Brent Oil#Oil Supply#Investing Com#Cmway#Oanda#Reuters#The U S State Department#Israeli#Johns Hopkins University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Related
TrafficWTOP

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 81 cents to $68.28 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for October delivery fell 59 cents to $70.62 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 3 cents to $2.26 a gallon. September heating oil fell 3 cents to $2.08 a gallon. September natural gas was unchanged at $4.14 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

US crude oil inventories move higher as exports test 2021 lows

US crude oil inventories unexpectedly climbed in the week ended July 30 as exports fell to 12-week lows, US Energy Information Administration data showed Aug. 4. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Total commercial crude oil stocks climbed 3.63 million barrels to 439.23 million barrels, narrowing...
Trafficinvesting.com

Oil Has Worst Week in 9 Months as Dollar Hobbles Crude’s Rebound

Investing.com - Oil posted its worst weekly loss in nine months as a soaring dollar on Friday hobbled any attempt by crude prices to rebound on Mideast tension, after a week of negative news on Covid. New York-traded U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude, the benchmark for U.S. oil, settled Friday’s...
Energy IndustryForexTV.com

Crude Oil Pulls Back Amid Concerns About Global Demand

Following the rebound seen in the previous session, the price of crude oil moved back to the downside during trading on Friday. The price of crude oil for September delivery slid $0.81 or 1.2 percent to $68.28 a barrel, plunging 7.7 percent for the week. The pullback by oil prices...
Traffichoustonmirror.com

Oil prices dip amid demand concerns

NEW YORK, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices slipped on Friday as traders worried about demand outlook amid a rapid spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19. The West Texas Intermediate for September delivery lost 81 cents to settle at 68.28 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for October delivery decreased 59 cents to close at 70.70 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
TrafficMidland Reporter-Telegram

Delta variant concerns send oil prices to worst week since October

Oil prices suffered their worst week since October 2020 as a surging delta variant of the COVID-19 virus globally raised concerns about future oil demand. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell four of the five trading days, starting with Monday’s $2.69 decline and a $2.41 drop on Wednesday. Prices fell another 81 cents or 1.2 percent, ending the week at $68.28 per barrel, down 7.7 percent for the week and from $71.26 at Monday’s close. The posted price ended the week at $64.76, according to Plains All American.
Trafficinvesting.com

Oil prices fall on U.S. crude stock build, Delta variant spread

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell for a third day in a row to a two-week low on Wednesday on a surprise build in U.S. crude stockpiles and as the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant outweighed the impact of Mideast geopolitical tensions. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said...
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil settles lower in volatile trade on worries about Delta variant

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Oil settled lower on Tuesday, as concern about rising cases of the Delta coronavirus variant outweighed expectations for another weekly draw in U.S. inventories that had boosted prices early. Brent crude oil futures settled down 48 cents, or 0.66% at $72.41 a barrel. U.S....
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

Oil futures remain under pressure after unexpected rise in U.S. crude inventories

Oil futures remained lower Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration said U.S. crude inventories rose by 3.6 million barrels in the week ended July 30. Gasoline inventories, however, fell by 5.3 million barrels, the agency said, while distillate stocks were up 800,000 barrels. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts, on average, had forecast the EIA data to show crude inventories down by 4 million barrels last week. Gasoline stocks were expected to show a drop of 1.1 million barrels, while distillate supplies were seen down 600,000 barrels. The American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday was said to show crude inventories down 879,000 barrels. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery fell $1.35, or 1.9%, to $69.21 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Energy Industryfxempire.com

Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – COVID-Related Demand Concerns Weighing on Prices Ahead of EIA Data

Traders are still bullish on crude oil, but only if they can get their price. No one wants to overpay when there is so much uncertainty about demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international-benchmark Brent crude oil futures are inching lower after posting a steep decline the previous session. Concerns over rising cases of the coronavirus Delta-variant encouraged weak longs to liquidate positions placed throughout July on increased bets demand would outstrip supply into the end of the year.
Traffic94.3 Jack FM

Analysis-Winter is coming: temperature extremes fuel global gas rally

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Global gas prices are expected to break records this winter as a hot northern hemisphere summer leaves inventories low in key markets, just as green energy drives ramp up in new regions. Benchmark Dutch natural gas prices in northwest Europe have surged 80% in the past three...
TrafficMetro International

Oil steady, but set for big weekly loss on demand worries

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices were steady on Friday, but on track for steep weekly declines on concerns over the impact on fuel demand from travel restrictions to curb the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19. Brent crude oil futures were up 20 cents at $71.49 a barrel at 1427 GMT, set for their biggest weekly decline in over four months of over 6%.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Oil Up, but Set For Biggest Weekly Loss as COVID-19 Concerns Persist

Investing.com – Oil was up Friday morning in Asia but headed towards its biggest decline since late October 2020. Concerns as countries implement restrictive measures to curb their latest COVID-19 outbreaks continue to cloud the fuel demand outlook. However, the ongoing tensions in the Middle East between Iran and Israel helped cap the black liquid's losses.

Comments / 0

Community Policy