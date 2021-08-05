Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Israel launches airstrikes on Lebanon in response to rockets

NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel on Thursday escalated its response to rocket attacks this week by launching rare airstrikes on Lebanon, the army said. The army said in a statement that jets struck the launch sites from which rockets had been fired over the previous day, as well as an additional target used to attack Israel in the past. The IDF blamed the state of Lebanon for the shelling and warned “against further attempts to harm Israeli civilians and Israel’s sovereignty.”

www.news10.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hezbollah#Hamas#Israeli Army#Ap#Idf#Al Manar Tv#Lebanese#Channel 12#U S State Department#The United Nations#U N#Unifil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Middle East
Related
MilitaryThe Jewish Press

Report: Israel Destroyed Hezbollah Weapons Depot in Syria

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported Wednesday night that new Israeli strikes destroyed weapons and ammunition depots belonging to the “Lebanese Hezbollah” in the western countryside of Homs. The Observatory learned that after midnight on Thursday, the Israeli strikes targeted military sites belonging to the Lebanese Hezbollah militia in...
Middle Eastraventribune.com

“Do not be afraid of war”: Hizbullah warns of seriousness

It is not uncommon for rockets to fly from Lebanon to Israel. On Thursday, the battered neighbor sent the Air Force a response – for the first time in years. When Hezbollah fired again, the rocket launcher was stopped by angry villagers. In the wake of recent exchanges with Israel,...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

WATCH: Hezbollah Rocket Terrorists Attacked by Lebanese Druze

Citizens of Lebanon are already very angry with Hezbollah for all the damage they’ve done to the country, now they fear that Hezbollah’s attacks on Israel will rain retaliation down on them. In the village of Shwaya, armed local Druze residents dragged Hezbollah terrorists out of their pickup truck, which...
MilitaryThe Jewish Press

Hamas’ Advanced Weaponry: Rockets, Artillery, Drones, Cyber

With Gaza hermetically sealed by Israel and Egypt on land, its underground tunnels blocked, and closed off from the sea, where did Hamas get its rockets, mortars, drones, and explosives? This question is notably missing from most analyses of Hamas’ weapons used in the May 2021 Gaza conflict. In research...
Middle EastWashington Examiner

Hezbollah finds itself amid some resistance

Lebanese Hezbollah miscalculated on Friday when it launched rocket attacks on the Israeli-held Golan Heights. Claiming to be the great, loyal servant of the Lebanese people and the best means of resistance to Israeli aggression, Hezbollah's narrative is one that fuses nationalism to Ruhollah Khomeini's Islamism. But this narrative has two problems. First, Israel does not occupy Lebanon and has not done so since 2000. The rationale for the resistance is thus moot.
MilitaryUS News and World Report

Guards Deny Iran Forces, Allies Involved in Ship Incident off UAE Coast -Report

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's Revolutionary Guards denied that Iranian forces or allies were involved in action against any ship off the UAE coast on Tuesday, saying the incident was a pretext for "hostile action" against Tehran, Iranian state television said on its website. "According to information from security sources, Iran's...
Middle EastWashington Examiner

Hezbollah takes responsibility for rocket fire at Israel, claims it was retaliatory

The militant, Lebanon-based group Hezbollah took credit for rockets fired at Israel near the border on Friday. Hezbollah said the barrage of rocket fire came in response to Israeli strikes from a day earlier, according to the Associated Press. Israeli leaders, conversely, explained that their attack was in retaliation to 19 rockets that were launched from Lebanon.
MilitaryUSNI News

U.S. Says New Iranian ‘Kamikaze’ Drone Killed Two in Merchant Ship Attack; U.K., U.S. Condemn Tehran for Attack

A one-way, explosive-laden drone made in Iran attacked an Israeli-operated merchant tanker last week off the coast of Oman, U.S. Central Command said on Friday. The delta-wing drone, similar in design to long-range unidentified, unmanned “kamikaze” drones developed for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, flew into the pilothouse of the Merchant tanker Mercer Street on July 30, killing two crewmembers, according to a report from CENTCOM.
MilitaryNew York Post

Israel retaliates for arson balloons with airstrikes on Gaza

Israeli warplanes dropped bombs on two targets in the Gaza Strip early Saturday in response to fire balloons launched from Gaza into Israel. The Israeli military said it hit a Hamas military compound and a rocket launching site after four incendiary balloons were launched into Israel on Friday, The Associated Press reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy