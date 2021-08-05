Police: Dubuque man sold meth near school, tried to mail drugs to Florida
Police said a Dubuque man was dealing meth near a school and paid a confidential informant to ship a package containing the drug to Florida. Austin L. Becker, 28, of 1037 Rush St., was arrested at 10:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Twin Valley Drive on warrants charging possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, as well as possession of meth, of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia.www.telegraphherald.com
