Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Flurry of emissions pledges still not enough to meet global climate goals

By Kate Abnett
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14lNVX_0bIL3Vv600

(Reuters) - Despite a recent flurry of new national emissions pledges, the world is still far away from preventing catastrophic climate change, experts say – noting that major polluters including China and Russia have yet to submit revised plans before a major U.N. climate summit in November.

Nearly half of the 200 nations that signed the 2015 Paris climate accord failed to submit new pledges by a UN deadline of the end of July. Saudi Arabia and India are among about 90 countries that have yet to detail how they will beef up their previous targets.

“It’s abysmal. It’s absolutely unacceptable,” said Saleemul Huq, chair of the expert advisory group of the Climate Vulnerable Forum of 48 countries, adding that countries’ progress should be measured by the real-world action they are taking to cut emissions - not just their targets for future years.

“What the countries are doing or not doing is what matters,” Huq said, “and what they’re doing is not keeping us below 1.5 degrees.”

Countries agreed under the 2015 Paris Agreement to attempt to prevent average global temperatures from rising beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius, the threshold scientists say would head off the worst impacts of warming. To do that, scientists say, the world needs to cut global emissions in half by 2030, and to net-zero by 2050.

The new pledges submitted through July barely moved the needle toward that goal, with many of them from developing countries with a small carbon footprint. Countries responsible for over half (53%) of current global emissions either have yet to submit a new or updated NDC, said the World Resources Institute.

WRI, which tracks national climate pledges, estimates the total updated pledges to date would reduce 2030 emissions by around 2.3 (gigatons) Gt of CO2-equivalent compared with the pledges countries initially made after the 2015 Paris Agreement was signed. Today, countries emit around 50 Gt of emissions per year.

Since March, both the United States and the European Union – the world’s second- and third-biggest emitters after China – have set tougher emissions-cutting targets. Countries that missed the July 30 deadline for updating their climate plans, called “nationally determined contributions” or NDCs, are now under intense pressure to do so before the U.N. holds its next global climate conference in November in Glasgow, Scotland.

China said it plans to announce an updated NDC before November, after pledging last year to reach net zero emissions by 2060. The Group of 20 rich nations made a similar promise last month to update their NDCs in time for the conference.

“Any big change that we will see is going to come from those major emitters that haven’t submitted yet,” said Taryn Fransen, a senior fellow at WRI.

‘DO THEIR FAIR SHARE’

While the global emissions trend is currently projected to flatten by 2030, thanks to pledges made so far, it would need more ambitious targets from many of the world’s larger economies in order to decrease, said Niklas Hohne of the NewClimate Institute, a European think tank that tracks countries’ climate commitments.

“This global gap is huge,” Hohne said. Closing that gap would require not just more bold pledges, but also for some countries to overshoot their targets in coming years, he said.

Countries whose updated pledges “failed to raise ambition,” such as Australia, Brazil and Mexico, would also need to boost their commitments, said Alex Scott at climate change think tank E3G.

The November conference is seen as a crucial chance to clinch deals, for example, toward phasing out coal or financing forest protections or infrastructure adaptation. But striking those agreements will be tougher if the world’s big emitters are not committed to cutting emissions fast.

Bigger economies with higher emissions levels need to “do their fair share,” said Carlos Fuller, lead negotiator on climate change for the Alliance of Small Island States. In the past, emerging economies like India and China have resisted tough action that might constrain their economic development.

But as climate change delivers weather extremes, from deadly heat waves to enormous wildfires, some countries that are especially vulnerable say they are getting fed up with others dragging their feet.

“The delay has been incredibly frustrating,” said Tina Stege, climate envoy for the Marshall Islands in the Pacific, where sea level rise threatens to inundate the land. The country was the first to submit a new NDC in November 2018.

Stege said the pressure is now firmly on G20 countries.

“All eyes are now going to be on a few members,” Stege said.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Paris Climate Agreement#Global Climate Change#U N#Un#Paris Agreement#Ndc#Wri#The European Union#The Newclimate Institute#European#G20
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
Related
Environmentnatureworldnews.com

Scientists Found Evidence of Gulf Stream Collapse as Climate Crisis Worsens

Climate scientists have discovered evidence of the Gulf Stream collapsing, one of the planet's major potential tipping points. According to the study, the currents known as the Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC) showed "an almost total loss of stability over the previous century" the study. The currents are already at their lowest in at least 1,600 years, but new research suggests they are on the verge of shutting altogether.
EnvironmentThe Guardian

Reduce methane or face climate catastrophe, scientists warn

Cutting carbon dioxide is not enough to solve the climate crisis – the world must act swiftly on another powerful greenhouse gas, methane, to halt the rise in global temperatures, experts have warned. Leading climate scientists will give their starkest warning yet – that we are rushing to the brink...
Energy IndustryUS News and World Report

Israel to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions to Meet Global Target

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel said on Sunday that by mid-century it would reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 85% from 2015 levels, as part of an international push to limit global warming. The government approved the 2050 target and set an interim target of 2030 to reduce emissions by 27%...
IndustryScience Daily

Meeting global climate targets will lead to 8 million more energy jobs worldwide by 2050

Researchers created a global dataset of job footprints in 50 countries and used a model to investigate how trying to meet the Paris Agreement global climate target of staying well below 2°C would affect energy sector jobs. They found that action to reach said target would increase net jobs by about 8 million by 2050, primarily due to gains in the solar and wind industries.
Environmentwcn247.com

German Greens say they'll meet Paris climate goals

BERLIN (AP) — With less than two months before Germany holds an election, the environmentalist Green party has announced a 10-point plan that puts the Paris climate accord’s goal at the heart of its election program. Among the measures proposed Tuesday is the creation of a dedicated Climate Ministry that could veto government decisions which don’t comply with the 2015 Paris Agreement, which aims to keep global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius. The party also wants to sharply expand renewable energy, phase out fossil fuels faster and introduce speed limits on highways. The Greens are trailing the center-right Union bloc in opinion polls. But they have a strong chance of being part of the next governing coalition in Germany.
Chinawcn247.com

China sticks to goal of having carbon emissions peak by 2030

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s climate change envoy says it will stick to its goal of having its carbon emissions peak by 2030. U.S. and British officials have urged it to do more to limit global warming. Climate envoy Xie Zhenhua says China is still developing and its goal of going from peak carbon emissions in 2030 to carbon neutrality in 2060 is much faster than those of developed nations. Xie says China will elaborate on its carbon reduction plans during a U.N. climate change conference in Scotland later this year. China is the world's largest carbon emitter.
ScienceMic

3 Americans produce enough carbon emissions to kill someone, study finds

There is a classic psychology thought experiment known as the trolley problem. The premise is this: there is a runaway train that is speeding toward five people down the track. On a different track is just one person. You have the ability to intervene, diverting the vehicle and sparing the group of five at the expense of the other person's life. At the heart of the premise is the question of active participation. Is it worse to intervene and kill one person because you are actively choosing to end that person's life than it is to passively allow the train to continue down the tracks and kill more people, an outcome that would happen whether you were standing there or not?
EnvironmentBBC

Climate change: Israel to cut 85% of emissions by mid-century

Israel will cut carbon emissions by 85% from 2015 levels by the middle of the century, its government says. Its prime minister said the decision would help the country gradually shift to a low-carbon economy. Targets include cutting the vast majority of emissions from transport, the electricity sector and municipal...
EconomyFast Company

Bold climate goals are great, but implementing them is better

Setting ambitious corporate climate goals is great because it forces companies to aim high and initiate innovation. However, they are seldom easy to reach. A good goal should scare you a little but excite you a lot. As companies look for affordable ways to implement their climate promises, it’s essential to take a holistic approach and measure the net impact of planned actions.
Agriculturenewfoodmagazine.com

Food Emissions 50 launched to boost transparency around climate goals

Ceres is particularly focussing on scope 3 emissions, which are emissions caused indirectly by an organisation in the value chain. Ceres launched a new effort today with an aim to engage 50 of the highest-emitting publicly-traded food and agriculture companies in North America, with hopes of accelerating the transition to a net zero emissions future in the global food and agriculture sector.
Raleigh, NCmynews13.com

Raleigh company meets net zero carbon emissions

RALEIGH, N.C. — Carbon neutral is a phrase we hear a lot. Essentially, it means that the carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere from a company’s activities is balanced by an equal amount being removed from society. This can be done by reducing emissions wherever possible and balancing the remainder of emissions by purchasing carbon offsets, such as investing in renewable energy and reforestation projects.
Presidential ElectionFOXBusiness

Biden mileage rule to exceed Obama climate goal

President Biden is proposing a return to aggressive Obama-era vehicle mileage standards over five years, according to industry and government officials briefed on the plan. Biden will then aim for even tougher anti-pollution rules afterward to forcefully reduce greenhouse gas emissions and nudge 40% of U.S. drivers into electric vehicles by decade’s end.
Environmentkdal610.com

More countries hike climate pledges, piling pressure on major emitters

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – A group of mostly smaller countries submitted new, more ambitious climate pledges to the United Nations this week, raising pressure on big emitters including China to do the same ahead of a major U.N. climate summit in November. U.N. climate chief Patricia Espinosa said that as of...
Environmentwtaq.com

Britain to invest 5 million stg in climate resilience research

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain has launched a 5 million pound ($7 million) research programme to help better prepare for risks posed by climate change such as heatwaves and floods, the government said on Friday. The move comes a week after scientists warned Britain’s weather is already being hit by climate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy