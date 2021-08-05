Manchester United Open Talks With Liverpool, Barca's $59M Target For Pogba's Replacement: Report
Manchester United have reportedly opened talks with the agents of Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez in the 2021 summer transfer window. The Red Devils are seeing Niguez as a replacement for Paul Pogba, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, who has a credible record in European transfer markets. International Business Times, however, could not verify it independently. Niguez is also a top target of Liverpool FC and FC Barcelona.www.ibtimes.com
