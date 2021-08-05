Cancel
Manchester United Open Talks With Liverpool, Barca's $59M Target For Pogba's Replacement: Report

By Sakshi Gupta
IBTimes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks with the agents of Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez in the 2021 summer transfer window. The Red Devils are seeing Niguez as a replacement for Paul Pogba, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, who has a credible record in European transfer markets. International Business Times, however, could not verify it independently. Niguez is also a top target of Liverpool FC and FC Barcelona.

IBTimes

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

