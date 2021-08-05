Team USA basketball vs. Australia score, Tokyo Olympics: Americans advance to face France in gold medal game
The United States men's basketball team survived a first-half scare vs. Australia in the first Olympic semifinal on Thursday, turning a 15-point second-quarter deficit into a runaway 97-78 victory. The Americans will play France, which held off Luka Doncic and Slovenia, 90-89, in the other semifinal matchup, for the gold medal on Friday night. Australia will face Slovenia for the bronze.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0